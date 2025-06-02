Delhi govt revives plan to decongest Azadpur Mandi: Officials

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) The BJP government in Delhi has revived the long pending plan to decongest the Azadpur Mandi, seeking a detailed project report to develop its extension at Tikri, officials on Monday said.

The Azadpur Mandi, the largest wholesale vegetable and fruit market in the capital, spread over 76 acres of land in north-west Delhi, receives a heavy traffic of goods carriers and traders on daily basis.

The 70-acre land plot in Tikri area of north-west Delhi was procured by the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Azadpur, more than 25 years ago. However, the plan to set up a wholesale market there could not be realised due to various reasons, the officials said.

"The Development minister has asked the department to prepare a detailed master plan for the land to revive the market project," said a senior government officer.

The delay was caused as the land transfer to Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB) lingered on till 2019 when it was done to set up the market.

The situation of overcrowding has worsened over the years, as thousands of trucks and other small vehicles arrive at the Mandi every day besides the large number of retail vendors. This leads to a chaotic situation with the traders finding it hard to load and upload the vegetables and fruits.

The vehicles are often forced to park outside the Mandi premises due to lack of space, leading to traffic jams in the area.

The decongestion of Azadpur Mandi will also reduce pollution in the area as most of the trucks entering the market are run on diesel, the officials said. PTI VIT AS AS