Delhi govt rolls out AI-enabled violation detection system to enhance road safety

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Delhi government has rolled out the process for setting up an artificial intelligence-based system for effective detection of traffic violations and road safety, officials said on Tuesday.

The government has floated a tender for an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) violation detection system using artificial intelligence and deep learning technology.

The ITMS will deploy ANPR technology across around 500 key junctions in the city, with plans to expand as needed. The system will monitor traffic violations in real-time and leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse data, producing actionable inputs for traffic management, an official statement said. "Key use cases of the system include real-time detection of various traffic violations. The system is equipped to identify speed violations, red light infractions, and instances of motorists using mobile phones while driving. Additionally, it will monitor compliance with safety regulations, such as seat-belt and helmet usage, and detect overloaded vehicles," it added.

The ITMS will also have the capability to capture images of vehicles not complying with lane discipline and to detect two-wheelers riding on footpaths, and it can even generate alerts for vehicles using fake or duplicate license plates, the official said. By automating the violation detection process, the system aims to streamline law enforcement efforts and ensure that offenders are penalized promptly.

The system will also offer comprehensive support for law enforcement and city planning with the integration of various existing databases, including VAHAN and SARTHI, it added.

"Road safety is a critical concern for us. With the introduction of this intelligent system, we aim to significantly reduce traffic violations and, consequently, the number of road accidents in the city," an official of the Transport Department.

"This initiative represents a leap toward a data-driven approach in managing traffic effectively," he said. According to the official, the primary objective of the ITMS is to establish a centralised traffic database that assimilates data from multiple cameras installed throughout the city which will facilitate in-depth analysis of traffic patterns, allowing for better planning and decision-making by city officials.

The innovative dashboards will provide insights into various parameters, such as traffic counts, vehicle classifications, and historical trends, thus aiding traffic planners in developing effective strategies to alleviate congestion, the statement said.

In an effort to bolster the system’s effectiveness, traffic planners will have access to metrics such as average travel times, congestion levels, and accident statistics, all presented in an easily interpretable graphical format, the statement said.

This data will not only facilitate immediate operational decisions but also contribute to long-term urban planning strategies, it added.

By leveraging AI and data analytics, the government aims not only to monitor and enforce traffic laws but also to cultivate a culture of road safety that prioritizes the well-being of all citizens, it reads.

According to the statement, this initiative is part of a broader strategy mandated by the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, which aims to create a safer driving environment in the National Capital Territory, the statement said.

The establishment of a dedicated lead agency for road safety, as directed by the Supreme Court in 2014, has paved the way for this ambitious project, it said.

The lead agency, formed in 2017, comprises senior officers from the Transport Department, Delhi Traffic Police, Public Works Department (PWD), Education Department, and Health & Family Welfare, the statement said. PTI MHS HIG