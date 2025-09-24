Delhi govt sanctions over Rs 20 crore composite grant for 2,645 schools

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 20.20 crore as Composite School Grant for 2,645 government schools under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, officials said on Wednesday.

The grant ensures quality initiatives, including operational expenses like stationery, minor repairs, first aid, and other resources, with a portion also dedicated to quality interventions and hygiene activities.

According to the Education Department, the amount of Rs 2020.90 lakh has been approved for schools run by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB).

Of the total sanctioned amount, Rs 10.55 crore will be released to 1,569 elementary schools (up to class VIII) and Rs 9.65 crore to 1,076 secondary schools (up to class X or XII), the department said in a circular released on Tuesday.

A Composite School Grant (CSG) is an annual fund provided to government schools under the Samagra Shiksha programme to improve educational quality and create a better learning environment.

The grant aims to provide supplementary support for quality improvement in schools and to foster a more conducive learning environment for students. Heads of schools, in consultation with School Management Committees (SMCs) and Students’ Councils, have been asked to ensure judicious use of funds, it stated.

The guidelines allow the money to be spent on repairing or replacing unserviceable equipment, annual upkeep of school buildings, including toilets, painting of boundary walls, purchase and repair of musical instruments, and creating inclusive infrastructure such as ramps and accessible toilets.

Schools can also use the grant for co-curricular activities like debates, quizzes, art and craft workshops, health awareness campaigns, and celebrations of national days and significant occasions. At least 10 per cent of the amount has to be mandatorily spent on activities under the Swachhta Action Plan.

The funds may also be used to organise cultural programmes under Kala Utsav, science exhibitions, guest lectures, and awareness drives on issues like gender sensitisation, safe and unsafe touch, and substance abuse.

Additionally, the grant can cover small recurring expenses such as teaching aids, play material, internet charges, printing certificates, and prizes for students excelling in attendance, cleanliness, or uniform discipline. However, purchase of furniture like almirahs and items of personal use for staff is not permitted, the statement added.