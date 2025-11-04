Delhi govt says AQI better this year compared to previous years

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Over 7,500 challans were issued for vehicular pollution in the last 24 hours in Delhi, while 2,300 kilometres of road was mechanically swept, according to official data.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday stood at 291, compared to 381 in 2024, 415 in 2023, 447 in 2022, 382 in 2021, 343 in 2020, and 407 in 2019 - marking an improved AQI for this date in seven years, the Delhi government said in a statement.

Despite geographical challenges, Parali burning in neighbouring states, construction activities, increased vehicle registrations, and the ‘Green Diwali’ celebrations, Delhi has seen better air quality compared to previous years through consistent and scientific interventions, it added.

According to data shared by the government, 219 inspections were carried out for illegal dumping sites, while 2,300 kilometres of road was mechanically swept.

The number of challans issued for vehicular pollution stood at 7,580 as against 6,058 on Sunday. The amount of construction and demolition waste lifted stood at 2,322.1 metric tonnes.

The number of non-destined trucks to Delhi, diverted through Eastern and Western Peripheral, was 91, while 341 complaints received through the app and social media were addressed and resolved. As many as 105 interstate buses were checked and stopped at the borders.

The year-on-year comparison data reflects our sustained and coordinated pollution control strategy, Sirsa said.

The Environment Department has issued directions to all agencies to further intensify dust mitigation efforts across the city. This includes enhanced misting and sprinkling operations, mechanical road cleaning, regular garbage collection, and tight checks on construction dust and open burning.

Over 1,200 enforcement teams, comprising 443 teams against open waste burning, 378 teams for dust control and 578 teams for vehicular pollution control, are patrolling round the clock across wards and industrial areas to ensure prevention of open burning incidents.

“We are continuing large-scale deployment of 390 anti-smog guns, 280 water sprinklers, and 76 mechanical sweepers. Regular vehicular pollution checks are being conducted to control tailpipe emissions. All agencies are working in coordination to maintain this improving trend through the winter,” Sirsa said.

He emphasised that the Delhi government’s Winter Action Plan is not limited to enforcement but focuses on long-term behavioural change and cleaner infrastructure. PTI SLB SLB AMJ AMJ