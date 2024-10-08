Delhi govt school students to get dual vocational training in Germany

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Students from government schools in Delhi are set to participate in a dual vocational training programme in Germany that aims to equip them with advanced technical skills and invaluable work experience.

This initiative is being organised by the Delhi Government in collaboration with the Goethe Institute and leading German industries for students who have passed class 12, a statement said on Tuesday.

The 'APAL' project covers training partnerships with schools in Latin America, India and Uzbekistan and offers young people from select countries the chance to undergo dual vocational training in Germany -- a 3.5-year programme conducted in partnership with prominent German industries, according to the statement.

During an orientation held at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar on Tuesday, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said, "I feel proud that the step we took two years ago in partnership with the German Embassy has reached the stage where German industry is willing to invite our students." “This world-class training represents a significant step towards securing a brighter future for children in government schools, elevating the quality of education and opening up global opportunities for them,” he added.

The first cohort, comprising around 30-40 students, is scheduled to join the ‘APAL’ project, the statement stated.

It said that the partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) two years ago, which aims to introduce the German language in ‘Schools of Specialised Excellence’.

Currently, German is taught in 30 Delhi government schools, benefiting around 4,500 students, it stated.