Delhi govt school teachers to receive disaster management training

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Delhi government will be conducting a training session for teachers of state-run schools on disaster management, officials said.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the Directorate of Education said that the session will be of three days and will be held for 76 shortlisted nodal in-charges of different schools across the national capital.

"The three-day session will be conducted for preparing teachers on how to respond in case of an earthquake, a blaze or flooding. The session will be attended by Physical Education teachers of the schools," said an official.

In the recent past, there have been incidents of schools receiving bomb threats. Following the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching institute incident, where three UPSC aspirants had died due to flooding of basement, the Directorate of Education had also issued guidelines for safety and security of school students.

The Directorate of Education has directed authorities concerned to ensure the presence of nominated nodal in-charges without fail.