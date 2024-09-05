Delhi govt schools asked to promote use of metro among students

New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) The Directorate of Education has instructed Delhi government schools to promote the use of Delhi Metro among students and teachers.

Heads of schools have been instructed to conduct activities such as guided tours to nearby metro stations and short metro rides to educate the students about benefits of public transport.

"All the heads of schools are directed to cooperate with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to educate students about the benefits of public transportation in fostering a sustainable future and promote the use of Delhi Metro services among school students and staff members," the Directorate of Education said in a circular on Thursday.

The schools have been advised to conduct 30-minute presentations or interactive sessions on the benefits and use of metro services, either during morning assembly or as deemed fit.

The daily activities and classroom teaching should not be hindered during these activities, the circular said and noted that the privacy of the students and staff members should not be affected in the process.

There shall be no use of computers, mobile phones, videos and digital cameras or any such medium to "exploit, harass or bully the children/students", during the tours to the metro stations, it added.

The Directorate of Education also prohibited the uploading of pictures and videos from the trips on social media without its written permission. PTI SHB SJJ SZM