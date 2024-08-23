Delhi govt seeks detailed report from officers on development work in villages

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The Delhi government on Friday instructed the officers concerned to expedite the ongoing development work in the city's villages, stressing the importance of adhering to the set timeframe.

Development Minister Gopal Rai assessed the progress of the work and asked the officers to present detailed reports of all the schemes approved by the Delhi Gram Vikas Board during the next meeting on September 10.

He said the government had allocated Rs 900 crore for development work in Delhi's villages.

The meeting at the Delhi Secretariat was attended by officials from the development, and irrigation and flood control departments, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

"The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has allocated a budget of Rs 900 crore to ensure the comprehensive development of the villages. The objective is to provide the same level of basic facilities in these rural areas as those available in urban parts of the city," Rai said.

He added that the Kejriwal government was taking all necessary steps to improve the condition of roads, parks, drains and multipurpose community centres in the villages.

The work is being done through the irrigation and flood control and other departments and the civic body. PTI VIT NSM VIT NSM SZM