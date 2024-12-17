Delhi govt seeks public suggestions to reduce road congestion, travel time

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) In a move to address road congestion and improve travel time in the city, the Delhi Transport Department has invited suggestions and objections from the general public and other stakeholders.

Advertisment

In a public notice, the department has suggested reorganising inter-state bus operations by designating specific terminals for buses coming from different regions.

"Transport Department intends to obtain comments/inputs from the general public/other stakeholders for inter-state bus operations (bus origin, picking up and dropping) from dedicated inter-state bus terminals," the notice read.

According to the notice, buses arriving from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Chandigarh, other northern states, and Nepal will originate and terminate at ISBT Kashmere Gate.

Advertisment

Similarly, buses from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and other eastern states will operate from ISBT Anand Vihar, while ISBT Sarai Kale Khan will cater to buses coming from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and other southern and western states.

The department believes that this plan will help streamline inter-state bus operations, minimise unnecessary vehicular movement across the city, and significantly reduce congestion on Delhi's roads.

By channelling buses through dedicated terminals, the overall travel time for commuters is also expected to improve.

Advertisment

"This would help reduce congestion on roads in NCT of Delhi and also reduce travel time," the notice read.

The transport department has urged individuals, associations, and stakeholders to share their suggestions or objections regarding the proposal within 15 days of the notice. The feedback received during this period will be considered before finalising the plan. PTI MHS ARI