Delhi govt seeks reports on rain-related issues in 2025; aims to curb flooding next monsoon

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Taking note of the waterlogging and flooding witnessed in parts of the capital during this year's monsoon, the Delhi government has directed district magistrates to prepare comprehensive reports on impacted areas, officials said on Thursday.

The reports will not only identify specific locations that faced flooding but will also analyse the underlying causes, recurring problem areas, and the agencies responsible for each case, they added.

The initiative aims to build a district-wise database of vulnerable locations and identify shortcomings in the existing infrastructure, an official noted.

"The government wants a clear, evidence-based understanding of why certain areas get repeatedly waterlogged during heavy rains. Once the reports are compiled, they will be submitted to the divisional commissioner and then to the chief minister's office," the official added. Subsequently, directions will be issued to the concerned departments to take corrective measures. "This exercise is aimed at curbing flooding during the next monsoon. It wants to provide localised solutions to the issues that exist in areas. There can be no blanket solution," he further stated.

The reports that will be submitted by district magistrates will map chronic trouble spots such as low-lying colonies, stretches of arterial roads, underpasses, and markets where drainage systems often fail to cope with heavy rainfall. The causes of flooding could range from clogged stormwater drains and encroachment on natural water channels to inadequate desilting.

Based on these findings, an action plan will be developed, issuing instructions to specific agencies responsible for maintaining each area.

Earlier this month, the water level at the main flood forecasting station at the Old Railway Bridge reached a seasonal high of 207.48 metres. In 2023, Delhi faced one of its worst flood situations, with several areas inundated, leading to the evacuation of over 25,000 people.

The Yamuna touched an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13, 2023, causing flooding in various parts of Delhi, including the northeast, east, and southeast districts, as well as key locations like Rajghat and the Tibetan Market. PTI SLB MPL MPL