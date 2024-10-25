Delhi govt seizes over 1,200 overage vehicles in October

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Delhi Transport Department has impounded more than 1,200 overage vehicles in a drive launched earlier this month, keeping the deteriorating air quality in consideration. According to the Delhi Transport Department's official data, the 1,251 seized vehicles include 140 four-wheeler diesel vehicles over 10 years old and 446 petrol two-wheelers and 665 petrol three-and four-wheelers, all over 15 years old.

On Tuesday, the Transport Department also launched an online portal for the owners of the overage seized vehicle to scrape, retrieve, or sell their overage vehicles along with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to streamline the whole process. As the drive intensified, the transport department directed all Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) to follow the 'Guidelines for Handling End-of-Life Vehicles in Public Places of Delhi, 2024', in accordance with a Delhi High Court ruling. Officials have cautioned that failure to comply may lead to an RVSF being excluded from the initiative.

According to a public notice issued by the Transport Department on October 10, more than 55 lakh overage vehicles have been de-registered so far in the national capital.

Earlier this month, the Delhi Transport Department launched a fresh round of crackdowns on overage vehicles, an exercise that will continue till December to combat air pollution in the national capital.

The department has asked traffic police to deploy four teams in every municipal zone in coordination with its enforcement wing to impound diesel and petrol-run vehicles, older than 10 and 15 years, respectively.

Similar action has also been launched against unregistered and unfit e-rickshaws across the city.

In 2018, the Supreme Court banned diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi. It added that the vehicles plying in violation of the order would be impounded.

A 2014 order from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) bars vehicles older than 15 years from being parked in public places. PTI MHS HIG