Delhi govt sends files pertaining to premature release of 14 convicts to LG for approval

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The Delhi government has sent the file pertaining to premature release of 14 convicts to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for approval, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot held the meeting of the Sentence Review Board (SRB) with other members, including Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General (Prison), Principal Secretary (Law), Principal District Judge, Special Commissioner of Police and Director Social Welfare on February 23.

In the meeting, the SRB has considered total 92 cases and 14 cases have been recommended for premature release of convicts from prison. The proposal has been submitted to Lieutenant Governor for approval, the statement added.

“The Sentence Review Board has thoroughly considered each case on its individual merits, keeping in mind the principles of justice and rehabilitation,” Gahlot said, as per the statement.

“The recommended premature releases reflect our commitment to reintegrating reformed individuals back into society and reducing the burden on our prison system. We believe in offering second chance to those who have shown genuine improvement and remorse during their incarceration,” he added. PTI SLB AS AS