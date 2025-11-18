Delhi govt services on e-District portal to be soon availed through common service centres

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Delhi government is working to provide 68 services which are already available on its e-District portal, to the people through common service centres located across the city, officials said on Tuesday, officials said on Tuesday.

The initiative will be especially helpful for the people who do not have digital access or who do not wish to complete the online processes themselves, they said.

The initiative will facilitate doorstep access to essential certificates and public services, particularly benefitting those without digital access, by paying Rs 30 for each application.

This will widen coverage of government services by doing away with the need to visit counters of different departments.

"The work is in progress, and 68 services have been integrated, and the draft of a memorandum of understanding has been sent to the Law and Finance departments for vetting. The e-district services are likely to be available at these centres by the end of this year," said a Delhi government officer.

He said nearly 450 services of various departments of the Delhi government are available online on the e-District portal. Out of these, around 70 are the most popular, and there are a huge number of applications to avail them.

"The same 68 services have been currently integrated to be availed at the common service centres, and the number might increase in the next phases," he added.

Services of different departments of the Delhi government, including Food and Supply, Higher Education, Labour, Social Welfare, Women and Child Development, among others, can be availed online through the e-District portal of Delhi.

The common service centres have been set up across the country by the Central government, under the Digital India programme, for availing government services online. These are managed by a special purpose vehicle (CSCSPV) in partnership with the states and UTs concerned. PTI VIT HIG