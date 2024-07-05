Delhi govt sets up 24/7 flood control room to monitor Yamuna water level

New Delhi: The Delhi government has set up a 24X7 flood control room that will monitor real time data from the Hathni Kund Barrage from where Yamuna water is released in Delhi.

City government ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj made the announcement at a joint press conference here following a meeting of the apex committee on supervising, recommending and coordinating flood control measures in the National Capital Territory.

They said the flood control room will be manned by officials from different agencies including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

"Last year, the Yamuna reached to its highest levels in 70 years. The Delhi government is gearing up to tackle any possibility of floods. The control room is in touch with officials at Hathini Kund barrage from where Yamuna river discharge is received. After release of one lakh cusec of water, relief and rescue machinery starts working," Atishi said.

Bharadwaj said the control room will monitor data in real time and will be entirely computerised.