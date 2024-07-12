Delhi govt sets up facility in Burari to house e-rickshaws seized for traffic violations

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Delhi government's transport department has set up a dedicated facility in Burari to house e-rickshaws seized for traffic rule violations in the national capital, officials said on Friday.

They said the Burari facility can accommodate approximately 700 e-rickshaws.

An official said the total number of registered e-rickshaws in the city is around 1.2 lakh.

According to the data available from the department, around 50 e-rickshaws have been seized daily so far in July.

The department earlier had two pits — in Sarai Kale Khan and Dwarka — to keep all types of seized vehicles.

It had carried out a drive in areas around the Ring Road against e-rickshaws in the run-up to the G20 Summit. The department has been cracking down on e-rickshaws plying in violation of traffic norms.

The government banned their plying and parking on 236 thoroughfares in the national capital in 2014. These include Barkhamba Road, Tilak Marg, Rafi Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.