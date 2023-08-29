Delhi govt sets up inquiry against Gandhi Nagar teacher under scanner for making communal remarks

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Delhi government has set up an inquiry committee to probe an incident where a teacher allegedly made pejorative remarks against a particular community in a school in east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar.

"Enquiry committee has been set up to look into this matter. Guidelines are also being issued to all teachers and principals for ensuring non discrimination along lines of religion, caste, region, language, etc," said a government official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said police have counselled the students and booked the teacher.

"We are in the stage of collecting maximum evidence and based on the evidence, we will take suitable action. We will examine her soon," Meena said.

According to Hasibul Hassan, a former local councilor, the incident had taken place on August 23 and it was he who informed the police after he was approached by the parents' of the students.

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar event in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, where a teacher was caught on video asking her students to slap a Muslim boy and also passing objectionable remarks against his community.

The teacher, Tripta Tyagi, was booked on the complaint of the boy's family under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) -- both non-cognisable offences.

Such offences are bailable and do not lead to immediate arrest, and require a warrant. PTI SLB NIT SLB VN VN