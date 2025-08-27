Delhi govt setting up 75 AI-enabled 'CM Shree' schools: Sood

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday said the city government is setting up 75 CM Shree schools equipped with artificial intelligence labs and modern technology as part of efforts to upgrade government schools.

Sood was speaking at the Teachers' Felicitation Ceremony organised by the Child Education Society at Bal Bharti School. The event was also attended by Padma Shri awardee Anand Kumar, known for the "Super 30" programme, according to a statement.

The minister described Kumar's work as a "living example" of the contribution of teachers and said the dream of a developed India cannot be realised without their dedication, hard work, and guidance.

"Education has transformed from the days of Operation Blackboard to computers and now artificial intelligence. While tools have changed, the purpose remains the same – to enhance the intellectual and emotional capacities of students," he said.

On the Fee Regulation Law recently enforced by the government, Sood said it was necessary to safeguard the interests of middle-class parents. He clarified that the government considers both private and government schools as its own and has no confrontation with private institutions.

Highlighting the government's efforts, he said the new CM Shree schools will have language labs, AI-enabled smart classes, digital attendance systems, science laboratories, and interactive panels.

"Technology cannot be ignored. If used meaningfully, artificial intelligence can help create a more advanced society," the minister said, adding that within the next two to three years, government schools in Delhi will be capable of competing with private ones.

According to him, nearly 18 lakh students are enrolled in government schools in the city, with about the same number studying in private schools.

"Our aim is that every child, whether in a government or private school, should have access to world-class education and equal opportunities," Sood said.

The minister also congratulated the teachers who were felicitated at the event.