Delhi govt showcauses five engineers over non-functional street lights

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Delhi Public Work Department (PWD) Minister Atishi has showcaused five engineers over non-functional of street lights in several parts of the national capital, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

The notices were served on Friday to four engineers in south Delhi and one in northwest Delhi division.

According to the notice issued to one of the executives, it was found during a review directed by the PWD minister on December 7 that only 7,612 street lights are functional out of the total 7,742 under his jurisdiction.

"Some of the street lights are non-functional for a long time which has also been criticised in news media. This has been viewed very seriously by the minister and senior officers.

Advertisment

"Since you have taken over the charge on December 2, you are hereby advised to look into this matter personally and ensure that streetlight are functional by Sunday (December 10) positively. A compliance report submitted to this office by Monday (December 11)," the notice stated.

The notice ssued to the northwest Delhi engineer said that out of the total 11,072 street lights in his jurisdiction, only 10,611 are functional.

"It is directed to show cause the reasons why these street lights were nonfunctional and could not be rectified in time. Your reply should be submitted to this office within one week of issue of this letter," the notice stated. PTI NIT NIT TIR TIR