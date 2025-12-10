Delhi govt sign MoU with Indian Oil for beautification, maintenance of flyovers

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Delhi Government on Wednesday signed an MoU with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to carry out beautification and maintenance work on five major flyovers and one key road stretch in the national capital.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), work will be taken up on the IIT Delhi Flyover, Panchsheel Flyover, Punjabi Bagh Flyover, Chirag Delhi Flyover, Mukarba Chowk and a 500-metre section of Aurobindo Marg.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative would support pollution control efforts and contribute to shaping a 'Viksit Delhi' through collective participation.

In an official statement, the government said the MoU also covers the provision of MRI and CT scan machines at Lok Nayak Hospital, installation of a high-energy linear accelerator at the Delhi State Cancer Institute, and setting up of eight water ATMs across the city with a 5-stage filtration system capable of dispensing 2,000 litres per hour.

The agreement additionally includes beautification of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots and the establishment of three modern energy hubs with advanced infrastructure and customer-centric facilities, along with eco-friendly branding on 250 DTC electric buses.

At the programme held at the Delhi Secretariat, the chief minister said the collaboration with IOCL will help bring swift, effective and citizen-friendly changes to the capital.

She also said that Delhi, being the face of the nation, must not only strengthen India's image but also overcome longstanding civic issues through phased, collective efforts. Praising IOCL's role, she said such models will be encouraged further.

Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the agreement with IOCL will accelerate the Public Works Department's (PWD’s) efforts to beautify and upgrade key flyovers in the city, while the installation of water ATMs through the Jal Board will ensure access to clean drinking water for the people of Delhi.

Delhi Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said every department of the government is working with full dedication and responsibility to implement this vision. PTI SLB OZ OZ