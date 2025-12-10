Delhi govt sign MoU with Indian Oil for upkeep of spaces below flyovers

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Delhi government signed an MoU with the public sector oil producer IOCL on Wednesday, which will transform the national capital into a beautiful, healthy, and well-organised capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

According to officials, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will be responsible for upkeep and maintenance of space below five flyovers -- four in south Delhi and one in Punjabi Bagh -- as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

"This agreement is a very important step towards transforming Delhi into a beautiful, healthy, and well-organised capital through the beautification of flyovers, provision of medical equipment, availability of water ATMs, establishment of energy centres, and branding of buses," Gupta said.

Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Pankaj Kumar Singh and officers from concerned departments were present when the agreement was signed, she said in a post on X in Hindi.

Verma said that the IOCL will beautify the spaces beneath flyovers under CSR.

Last week, an MoU was signed between the Delhi government and GMR, under which the company will handle maintenance, cleaning and plantation work of a road stretch from Azadpur market to Inderlok for three years. PTI SLB SLB SKY SKY SKY