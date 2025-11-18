Delhi govt signs MoU to begin work on Yamuna cruise project

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Inland Waterways Authority of India for strengthening river cruise tourism between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra inspected the site and were briefed on jetty construction, safety systems, passenger facilities and the planning of the cruise route between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, according to a statement.

It stated the project is progressing through coordinated efforts of the Centre, the LG office and the Delhi government.

The cruise service is being developed as a new tourism experience for the capital, with the aim of strengthening water transport, supporting economic activity and contributing to ongoing efforts for the Yamuna rejuvenation.

After the inspection, Tourism Minister Mishra said the service would give Delhi "a new identity" and help expand its tourism-led economy.

He said the project is expected to create employment opportunities and revive cultural linkages associated with the river.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India, under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways of the Government of India, has signed an MoU with the Delhi government for the development of the corridor, which will serve as a historic foundation for strengthening river cruise tourism between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, paving the way for developing the Yamuna, it stated Sonowal said the initiative reflects the Centre's renewed push for inland waterways.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's waterways have witnessed a transformational revival after decades of neglect", he said, adding that the Yamuna project would contribute to cleaner and more efficient water transport in Delhi. PTI SHB HIG