Delhi govt stands with flood-hit farmers, will provide adequate compensation: Ministers

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Delhi Development Minister Kapil Mishra and Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh conducted a joint inspection of flood-hit areas from Palla to Hiranki on Wednesday.

Expressing solidarity with the affected farmers and rural residents, Mishra said, "On directions from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we carried out a detailed survey to assess losses and reviewed relief measures. We interacted with farmers and local residents to understand the extent of damage to crops such as vegetables and paddy." Mishra said the chief minister is deeply concerned about the devastation caused by breach in embankments of Yamuna river.

He added that the Delhi government is committed to supporting farmers and will ensure adequate compensation for the damage they suffered.

"For the first time in Delhi's history, two cabinet ministers have visited flood-affected areas together. We stand united with farmers in their time of hardship and will extend all possible assistance," he said.

Ravindra Indraj Singh said witnessing the plight of farmers firsthand was deeply distressing.

"The destroyed crops and damaged embankments highlight the severity of the situation. The government stands by the farmers. Relief will be provided to all affected families at the earliest," he said.

The inspection team also included the district magistrate, sub-divisional magistrate and officials from the agriculture and flood control departments.