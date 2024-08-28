Delhi govt starts 5-day programme to train school teachers in identifying gifted students

New Delhi: The Delhi government has started a five-day training programme for its school teachers to identify gifted students and develop a curriculum to tap their potential.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is training 104 teachers as part of "Project Abhishikt" at a government school in Kalkaji here since Tuesday, officials said.

The project's focus areas are identifying gifted learners, selecting educators equipped to deliver a specialised curriculum, developing a curriculum tailored to meet the unique needs of gifted students and ensuring effective delivery of this curriculum.

"The primary goal of the project is to close the gap between the current abilities of these students and their immense potential. This will be achieved by providing specialised support and a well-developed curriculum to ensure their success," SCERT joint director Nahar Singh said.

The project aims at exploring the untapped potential of students of Class 6 and Class 9 who are a cut above the rest, another official said.

Usually teachers focus on students who are weak in studies, and this sometimes leads to the abilities of gifted students' being overlooked, the officials said.

The project was launched by the Directorate of Education and the SCERT to identify gifted students from 15 government schools, the officials said.

The first day of the training programme was themed "Introduction and Understanding Giftedness". On Wednesday, teachers attended a session focused on the inception of the project.