Delhi govt starts work to set up 300 Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs across city

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) The Public Works Department has started working on setting up 300 Urban Ayushman Aarogya Mandir (UAAM) across the national capital, officials said on Monday.

According to the plan, many of the existing Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMC) will be converted into UAAMs where fresh painting, plaster, waterproofing and other repairs will be carried out by the department.

The existing AAMCs have pictures of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former health minister Satyendra Jain, which will be removed. Some new facilities will also be established, and tenders have been floated for repair and maintenance having a total cost of Rs 3.9 crore.

The new BJP government had promised to roll out the central government's scheme Ayushman Bharat Yojana by setting up Aarogya Mandirs in the city. These clinics provide basic health treatment services and facilities of medical tests to the residents.

"In the Southeast district, these will be set up in areas like Lajpat Nagar-1, Jagpura Extension, Andrews Gunj, Sarai Kale Khan, and others.

"Similarly, in South Delhi, the sites identified are in Satbari Village, Lado Sarai, Dakshinpuri, spot opposite Siri Fort Complex, etc," "In Central Delhi district 23 AAMCs will be turned into UAAM at locations, including Aram Bagh, Chandni Chowk, Hanuman Mandir Ring Road, AAMC at ISBT Kashmere Gate, etc.

Among the clinics that have been identified in West Delhi are those in Kamla Nehru Park in Kirti Nagar, Shivanand Basti in Punjabi Bagh, Ambedkar Park in Baljeet Nagar, JJ Colony in Budh Vihar, Vikrant Enclave in Hari Nagar, etc. In the New Delhi district, some locations where the AAM's will be set up are Mayapuri, J-block West Sagarpur, and others.

Recently Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that providing affordable and quality healthcare to every poor person in the country is a priority of the central government.

Earlier, on April 10, the Department of Health and Family Welfare of the Delhi government entered into an agreement with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to government estimates, around 36 lakh people will benefit from the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the national capital.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has recently announced that an amount of Rs 1749 crore has been approved for the establishment of 1139 Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAM).