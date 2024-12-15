Delhi govt submitted all pending CAG reports just in time to save face: LG Office

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Delhi government has forwarded all 14 pending reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General to the LG for his approval to table them in the assembly after more than one and half years of delay, Raj Niwas said on Saturday.

The Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has already asked the AAP government to call a special session of the assembly, which will be completing its five years tenure in February next year, for the tabling of the CAG reports.

Gupta in a petition filed in the high court earlier, sought directions to the government to lay 14 long-pending CAG Reports in the assembly.

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party on the issue.

"It took the fear of an adverse order by the Delhi High Court for the AAP government to hurriedly submit the long-pending CAG Reports to the LG to seek his permission, for making it possible for the reports to be made public, by placing them in the Assembly," the office of the Lieutenant Governor said in a note.

Out of the 14 pending CAG reports, 11 pertain to the time when Arvind Kejriwal was chief minister of Delhi.

These reports include those on DTC, public health and mohalla clinics, state undertakings.

"The government in a move to save face hurriedly sent 12 reports on December 11 at 3:30 PM just a day before the hearing and later two remaining reports on at 7.50 PM on December 12 to the LG Secretariat, after the hearing had concluded," the LG office said in the note.

The reports were lying for nearly 500 days with Finance Minister Atishi, it claimed.

The Delhi government is yet to declare any dates for the assembly session for the tabling of the CAG reports. PTI VIT VN VN