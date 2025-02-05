Delhi govt taking steps to resolve coaching centres' issues: HC

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has observed the government's welfare department for SC, ST, OBC and minorities was taking steps to resolve the issue of payments to coaching institutes under the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojna.

Justice Sachin Datta said each of the petitioner coaching institutes should be given a hearing by the special secretary of the department and a decision should be taken on release of their monetary entitlement after proper verification.

"It is hoped and expected that the DSCST shall take expeditious steps to resolve the grievances of the petitioners and to ensure that the object of the scheme is not undermined or frustrated," said the court.

The court as a result disposed of a batch of petitions filed by the coaching institutes.

The order was passed on January 28 and made available on February 3.

The petitions were filed by various coaching institutes seeking directions to the Delhi government to implement September 2019 Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas scheme.

The scheme was introduced to provide quality coaching to economically disadvantaged candidates belonging to the above-mentioned categories to enable them to compete in competitive exams for selection in various government services.

The Delhi government's 2019 order fixed the duration of the coaching and a maximum ceiling of coaching fee to which the institution would be entitled to per candidate.

Pursuant to this scheme, the government entered into a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the coaching institutes concerned.

A clause in the MoA said the first installment amounting to 50 per cent of course fees and full stipend for the course would be released to the institutes after the enrolment of candidates and on receipt of their details.

The second installment would be released on the production of necessary documents by the institute.

The coaching institutes' case was that the Delhi government acted contrary to the clause and did not even make payment of the first installment.

The court asked the counsel for the petitioners to provide the relevant documents to the department within five days which should be scrutinised and a hearing would be given to them by the special secretary within four weeks.

Post the exercise, the requisite payment, as may be found due and payable to the petitioners, should be released, it said.

The court said if it was found that the petitioners were not entitled for the payment, or in case of any deficiency or deduction in payment, a reasoned order should be passed clearly setting out the basis.

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, and also taking note of the positive step taken by the special secretary, DSCST in convening a meeting on December 13, 2024 with a view to resolve the controversy, it is directed that each of the petitioners shall be afforded an opportunity of hearing by the secretary, DSCST and a decision shall be taken as regards release of the monetary entitlement of each of these petitioners, in terms of the scheme in question, after proper verification," it said. PTI SKV AMK