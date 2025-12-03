Delhi govt targets world-class roads with redevelopment push on 400-km stretch

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Delhi government has set an ambitious target to redevelop more than 400 km of roads in the national capital by March next year under a mix of Central Road Fund and state-funded projects.

The Public Works Department (PWD), which is leading the initiative, has approved works covering 402 km of roads, of which 300.9 km will be taken up through CRF and 100.9 km under state funding, a statement from the Delhi government said.

According to it, the dual-funding model is expected to speed up execution and ensure uniform upgrades across major corridors.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said the BJP government aims to deliver "world-class" roads with strict quality checks and transparent processes. "Delhi deserves world-class roads built with honesty, speed and zero tolerance for corruption. This is not just road construction, this is about setting new standards for mobility in the capital," he said.

The CRF component focuses on major arterial and high-traffic stretches.

Key corridors include the Eastern Approach Road in Wazirabad (3.56 km), Road No. 68 in northeast Delhi (2.20 km), Old GT Road (0.79 km), Road No. 59 near Loni Border (1.10 km), Narela–Alipur Road (1.80 km), Bhajanpura–Yamuna Vihar Road (1.25 km), Seelampur–Shastri Park corridor (1.05 km) and portions of Karawal Nagar Road (2.50 km).

Tenders for several of these stretches have been floated, and completion is targeted for February–March, officials added.

The state-funded segments include primary and neighbourhood roads such as Bipin Chandra Pal Marg to C R Park (0.37 km), Kali Mandir Road (0.38 km), Surajkund Road (0.63 km), Press Enclave Road (1.14 km), Sheikh Sarai–Panchsheel stretch (1.22 km), Khel Gaon Marg (1.30 km), Mandir Marg–Karol Bagh (0.95 km), New Friends Colony link road (1.05 km) and the Rajokri–NH48 service lane corridor (2.30 km).

Verma said a zonal monitoring system, real-time field inspections and mandatory compliance with upgraded PWD specifications have been put in place for the purpose. "Every project is being tracked through strict timelines and field inspections. Quality control is non-negotiable. Accountability is fixed at every level," he said.

The PWD said integrated drainage, footpath and safety upgrades will be carried out alongside roadwork to improve durability and address waterlogging-prone zones, especially during monsoon months.

"This 400-km mission is about trust. There will be no delays, no excuses and no compromise on standards," the minister said, adding the government expects "visible and measurable change" before next March.

The initiative is part of the government's broader plan to build a clean, connected and "future-ready" Delhi.