Delhi govt temporarily withdraws authorisation of organisation conducting gender-sensitisation sessions for drivers

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The Delhi government has temporarily discontinued the authorisation of a civil society organisation that was conducting gender-sensitisation sessions for the drivers of public service vehicles, following a delay in issuing the certificates to them.

Last year, the government had directed that all public service vehicles in Delhi, including cabs and autorickshaws, will not be issued fitness certificates unless their drivers mandatorily undergo gender-sensitisation training.

In a circular issued on October 20, the transport department said a large number of applicants who attended the gender-sensitisation sessions waited for hours to get the certificate but only a few of them got it. Therefore, it has been decided that the authorisation of Manas Foundation for the two-hour gender-sensitisation programme will be discontinued temporarily till it launches an online process for imparting the training. PTI SLB RC