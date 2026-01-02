Delhi govt threatening AAP workers with FIRs over stray dog order claim: AAP

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday accused the Delhi government of threatening its workers with police action over a circular that purportedly sought to rope in teachers to count stray dogs in the city.

The party has been alleging that a circular to that effect had indeed been issued, while the government has denied issuing any such order.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said the Directorate of Education had issued circulars -- one on November 20 and another on December 5 -- seeking information and assigning nodal officers for monitoring stray dogs.

"The circular exists. Teachers were deployed, and their names were mentioned. Don't try to scare us with FIRs," Jha said, adding that the December 5 circular was issued to seek details regarding stray dogs.

Questioning Education Minister Ashish Sood's claim that no such order had been issued, Jha said, "Was this circular issued without the knowledge of the Education Minister? If so, who authorised it?" He alleged that while the government was quick to talk about FIRs in the matter, it had failed to act against private schools accused of harassing parents.

"When parents complained against private schools, how many FIRs were registered? Name one school where fees were rolled back. It is clear the government is standing with the education mafia, not with parents," he charged.

AAP MLA Kuldip Kumar said teachers in the Northwest zone had been assigned duties under the circular and accused the government of targeting teachers for raising their voice.

"This is not my circular. It is an official order. If raising issues of teachers leads to FIRs, then so be it. We are not afraid," he said.

"You cannot silence the opposition. If FIRs are to be filed for speaking the truth, then file them. We will continue to raise issues related to education and the rights of teachers and students," he added.

The AAP also accused the government of making false promises on welfare schemes and failing to deliver on promises.