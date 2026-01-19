Delhi govt to add 7,000 EV charging points, 100 swapping stations this year to curb pollution

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Delhi government will add 7,000 charging points and 100 battery swapping stations this year to expand the city's EV infrastructure and curb pollution, officials said on Monday.

The government is expected to notify the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0 by March. Officials said that the new EV policy, combined with PM e-drive scheme, will offer various incentives to boost electric vehicle sales in the national capital.

Official data shows Delhi currently has 8,849 charging points against total requirement of 36,150. To bridge the gap of over 27,000 points, the government has set quarterly targets for 2026.

According to the plan, 1,000 charging points will be added in the January-March quarter, 1,500 in April-June, 2,300 in July-September and 2,200 in the final quarter, officials said.

These additions will bring the total number of charging stations in the city to over 16,000 by the end of the year.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will increase its charging points from 140 to 215. Besides, the Regional Rapid Transit System will install 12 charging points, with six each at the Ashok Vihar and Anand Vihar stations, the officials said.

On battery swapping, data shows there were 893 stations in the city as of December 31, 2025. While 1500 stations are required, the government plans to add 1,268 till by December 2026. This includes 25 stations each in the first and second quarters and 50 each in the third and fourth quarters.

A study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) ranked Delhi third among states and union territories in EV adoption for the 2024-25 financial year. The national capital recorded 83,423 electric vehicles being registered during that period.

Delhi's EV adoption is spread across multiple segments, including two wheelers, three-wheelers and public transport, unlike several states where it was limited to three wheelers, it said. PTI VIT AKY