Delhi govt to allot souvenir shops to persons with benchmark disability at Dilli Haat

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Delhi government will allot souvenir shops at Dilli Haat to persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) as part of its effort to promote inclusive livelihood opportunities.

According to a notification issued by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), e-tenders have been invited from eligible persons with benchmark disability for allotment of souvenir shop at Dilli Haat, INA.

The shop will be allotted for a period of one year, which may be extended for another year at the sole discretion of DTTDC, with a 10 per cent increase in the monthly sub-licence fee.

As per the tender, the estimated contract value of the allotment is Rs 30.71 lakh, while the reserve monthly licence fee has been fixed at Rs 2.55 lakh. The tender specifies that bidders must be above 18 years of age and possess a valid government-issued disability certificate indicating at least 40 per cent disability.

The tender further states that applicants will be required to declare that neither they nor their family members own or operate any kiosk, shop, stall or PCO booth in the city under any Delhi government scheme meant for persons with disabilities.

According to the tender conditions, persons with benchmark disability having intellectual disability, neurological disorders or multiple disabilities will be allowed to run the shop with the assistance of a family member.

In cases where the PwBD is unable to operate the stall independently due to the nature of the disability, permission may be granted by the competent authority to allow an authorised representative to manage the shop on their behalf, it added.