Delhi govt to announce, launch welfare programmes on PM Modi's birth anniversary: CM

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) The BJP government in Delhi will inaugurate and announce 75 programmes, schemes and projects of public welfare during the 'Sewa Pakhwara' to mark the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

These schemes, programmes and projects of different departments to be launched, announced in the interest of the Delhi people, will be a "befitting reply" to those Opposition leaders who abused and insulted the Prime Minister and his mother, Gupta told reporters.

The Sewa Pakhwara marking the 75th birth anniversary of PM Modi will be observed across the country from September 17 to October 2, she said.

She slammed the Opposition leaders for keeping mum over the insult to the prime minister and his mother, "What could be more low-grade politics than this that not a single Opposition politician has expressed regret over the incident.

Prime Minister Modi earlier in the day said he was deeply pained by the hurling of abuses at his mother during a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' of Congress in Bihar.

As his first reaction to the controversy over hurling abuses at his deceased mother during the yatra in Darbhanga recently, he took a dig at the opposition parties, stating that using expletives against his mother was nothing for those who insult 'Mother India', and that they should be punished.