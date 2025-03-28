Delhi govt to appoint nodal officers in four divisions to tackle summer water crisis

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) To prevent a water crisis in Delhi and address grievances effectively in summer, the government will appoint nodal officers in four divisions, Water Minister Parvesh Verma said on Friday.

These officers will ensure prompt resolution of complaints from MLAs and residents regarding water supply, he said.

Speaking on the government’s summer action plan, Verma said daily review meetings are being held to tackle water shortages in critical areas. He emphasised that preparations are being made in advance for regions facing acute water scarcity.

“Our summer action plan is fully prepared. We hold meetings every two to three days to assess the situation, address complaints and review preparations,” Verma said.

“We are installing tube wells wherever the water quality is good and the groundwater level is stable. In areas where water tankers are in high demand, we will increase the number of tankers and trips. Each tanker will now have two drivers instead of one to enhance efficiency,” he said.

The minister also accused the previous government of mismanagement in water supply.

“Delhi’s water management system had deteriorated severely. During the previous government, MLAs connected water lines in their respective areas as per their own interests. We have received complaints regarding this," he said.

Verma added that corrective measures are being taken, including improving pipeline infrastructure to reduce leakages.

A new system is being implemented to distribute water according to the population, ensuring equal supply for all, he said.

"In the budget, we have allocated funds to fix leakages in Munak Canal, which carries water through an open and unlined channel. If previous governments had taken timely action, the situation would have been better today," the water minister said, adding, "Our goal is to prevent water crises in Delhi.” Verma further said that GPS (global positioning system) tracking has been implemented to monitor the trips made by tankers and prevent irregularities in water distribution.

“If a tanker is supposed to make nine trips but only completes seven, payments will be withheld,” he explained.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to both short-term and long-term solutions, including sewer line upgrades planned for the next 50 years.

“We are working with a positive mindset and have allocated Rs 1 lakh crore for city development and improvements,” he said.

The government’s summer action plan aims to mitigate water crises and ensure a steady supply across Delhi through better planning and monitoring mechanisms, Verma added. PTI NSM NSM RUK RUK