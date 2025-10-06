Delhi govt to approach SC for lifting ban on green firecrackers during Diwali: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The Delhi government, respecting the sentiments of people, will move the Supreme Court seeking permission for the use of certified green firecrackers on Diwali, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday.

The government is committed to balancing tradition and environmental protection, she said in a statement issued by her office.

Gupta said Diwali is the most important festival of Indian culture and her government has decided to approach the court in view of crores of people who celebrate the festival in the city.

"The Delhi government reiterates its commitment to effectively control pollution and protect the environment and assures full cooperation to the Supreme Court to implement any directive issued in this regard," the chief minister said.

In its order dated September 26, the apex court permitted certified manufacturers to produce green crackers with a condition that they will not sell them in prohibited Delhi-NCR without its approval.

The court permitted the manufacturers certified by NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) as well as PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) to produce green firecrackers.

The government is likely to apprise the court that it has no objection to the use of green firecrackers, provided they are manufactured by authorised entities duty certified by the competent authorities, said a senior officer.

"The government may seek permission for limited and time-bound bursting of green crackers on Diwali with any reasonable restrictions, while assuring to take adequate enforcement measures to check use of prohibited traditional firecrackers," he said.

According to experts, green firecrackers emit nearly 30 per cent less pollutants compared to conventional ones and contain harmful chemicals such as barium nitrate in limited quantities.

Past experience shows that a blanket ban on firecrackers has not yielded the desired outcomes. Despite enforcement measures, violations have continued, often due to the absence of viable alternatives and challenges related to enforcement, the officer explained.

"The government's view is that permitting the use of certified green firecrackers in a regulated and time-bound manner supported by robust enforcement and active public participation may offer a more pragmatic and implementable solution," he added.

The government also intends to take enforcement measures deploying Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and local body personnel on the ground and setting up a control room to monitor public complaints during the festival season, the officer said.

A public awareness campaign can be launched to educate citizens about the permissible types of firecrackers, associated environmental impacts and available reporting mechanisms to lodge complaints, another officer said.

"According to the chief minister, the government believes that maintaining a balance between public sentiment and environmental protection is essential. The objective of this initiative is to strengthen the government’s commitment to pollution control while honouring traditional practices," the CMO statement said.

Gupta said that the people of Delhi celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm, joy and excitement. The festival is not merely a religious occasion but also represents the economic and cultural heartbeat of the city, she said.

"The chief minister stated that the government will now request the Supreme Court to allow the use of certified green firecrackers during Diwali and emphasised that the government remains deeply committed to environmental protection and pollution control. The government will assure the Supreme Court that all its guidelines and standards will be strictly followed," added the statement.

The policy of banning firecrackers took root during the previous AAP government with the city witnessing record levels of hazardous air pollutants during the winters, specially around Diwali, officials said.

The practice of controlling the use of firecrackers began around 2015-16 due to lack of adequate steps by the government to address the issues related to firecrackers and untamed air pollution, they said.

In 2017, the Supreme Court imposed the first temporary ban on the sale and use of traditional firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, recognising that firecrackers are one of the key contributors to pollution, the officials said.

Subsequently, in 2018, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI) developed a new type of firecrackers called 'green firecrackers'.

In October 2018, the Supreme Court conditionally permitted the limited use of certified green firecrackers. The court ruled that only certified green firecrackers could be used, that too between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali night, and only those purchased from authorized vendors would be considered valid.

In 2019 and 2020, as air pollution levels remained in the 'severe' category, the Delhi government imposed a total ban on all types of firecrackers, including green ones.

The ban continued further and it was extended up to January 1, 2025 through a notification of DPCC last year. PTI VIT BUN VIT KVK KVK