Delhi govt to approach SC over Haryana not releasing city's water share: Atishi

New Delhi: The Delhi government will approach the Supreme Court on Thursday over Haryana not releasing the national capital's share of water, which has led to a crisis situation, Water Minister Atishi said.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi said Delhi is staring at an "emergency situation" and announced a slew of emergency measures to tackle the crisis.

"We will approach the Supreme Court on Thursday itself over Haryana not releasing the share of Delhi's water," she added.

The minister said a central water tanker control room is being set up in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and it will be monitored by an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

"There will be a central command and control room and people will have to call 1916 if they need a water tanker. This central command and control room will inform the water tanker control room about the call. From June 5, ADM and SDM-level officers will be deployed at the 11 water zones in Delhi. They will assess the situation at the hotspots facing a water shortage and deploy water tankers at those places," she said.

Besides, teams will be formed in the DJB's electrical department that will function round the clock to address complaints related to borewells.

"There will be 200 enforcement teams under an IAS officer to check water wastage and issue challans. From Friday, there will be a ban on the use of potable water at construction sites and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will carry out an inspection and take action if these sites are found flouting the ban.

"Similarly, the government is imposing a ban on the use of drinking water for washing cars and at car-service centres. Teams from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee will be inspecting these centres and if they are found flouting the ban, they will be sealed," Atishi said.

She requested people to use water judiciously.

"We are in an emergency situation. This situation is due to the heatwave and Haryana not releasing Delhi's share of water," the minister said.

The government held an emergency meeting regarding the water crisis that the city is facing amid a heatwave.

The capital is facing a water shortage due to unprecedented summer heat, with temperatures hovering around the 50 degree-Celsius mark in parts of the city.