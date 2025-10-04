Delhi govt to verify beneficiaries under various social welfare schemes

New Delhi: The Delhi government will shortly begin an annual verification of beneficiaries receiving financial assistance under various social welfare schemes to ensure that only genuine and eligible individuals continue to receive support.

The move aims to improve transparency and efficiency in the disbursal of funds, benefitting nearly six lakh people, a statement said.

The verification will be conducted through CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, a special purpose vehicle promoted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, it said.

Each beneficiary will undergo biometric authentication and a life certificate will be prepared to confirm their eligibility, it added.

The department will collect and digitise live photographs, Aadhaar details, mobile numbers and addresses of the beneficiaries to update its database. For those unable to visit the Common Service Centres (CSC), home verification will be arranged.

A dedicated helpline and call centre will be set up to address queries and ensure a smooth process. Upon completion, each verified beneficiary will receive a unique digital identity card in soft copy, the statement said.

The verification exercise will be entirely funded by the government, with a fee of Rs 70 per beneficiary at CSCs and Rs 100 for home verification, it stated.

The process will cover around six lakh beneficiaries each year, at an estimated cost of Rs 5.57 crore from the 2025-26 budget, it said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative is aimed at ensuring that only genuine beneficiaries continue to receive assistance, while ineligible or deceased persons are automatically removed from the list.

The move will help prevent fraudulent claims and strengthen the credibility of government welfare schemes, she added.