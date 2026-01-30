Delhi govt to boost religious tourism, upgrade major sites: Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Delhi government will boost religious tourism in the capital by upgrading major religious, historical, and cultural sites with enhanced amenities, better connectivity, and experience-based facilities, Minister Kapil Mishra said on Friday.

Addressing a private event during the Tourism Summit 2026 in Chennai, the tourism minister said the government aims to position Delhi as a leading destination for religious tourism, drawing inspiration from the growing national and international interest in spiritual travel.

He said organised and well-planned religious routes would be created to enable smooth services for residents and tourists, giving a fresh direction to tourism in the national capital.

Mishra also referred to the increasing popularity of devotional gatherings among the youngsters and said the government would take steps to promote such cultural traditions across age groups as part of its broader tourism outreach.

Highlighting employment opportunities in the sector, Mishra said tourism offered careers across areas such as hospitality, travel services, guiding and aviation.

He added that the government would focus on setting up educational institutions, training centres and skill development programmes related to tourism to strengthen career prospects and social recognition of the sector.

Describing Delhi as a reflection of India's cultural diversity, Mishra said the capital was home to nearly 1,200 protected monuments and represented a blend of heritage and modern infrastructure.

He said initiatives such as promoting historical sites, local cuisine and cultural diversity would be intensified, while plans such as a proposed cruise on the Yamuna river were also part of the tourism vision.

Inviting tour operators from across the country to explore opportunities in the capital, he said Delhi had immense potential for tourism growth. PTI SHB APL APL