Delhi govt to build 13 mini secretariats as revenue districts are reorganised

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Thirteen mini secretariats housing offices of different departments to ensure public convenience will be built at centralised locations in each of the 13 revenue districts, officials said on Friday.

In a significant move aimed at making governance simpler and citizen-centric in the national capital, the Delhi government had approved the reorganisation of the existing 11 revenue districts into 13 new districts, which will be fully co-terminus with the 12 MCD zones, NDMC, and Delhi Cantonment Board.

There will be three new districts -- Outer North, Central North and Old Delhi. Shahdara district has been scrapped.

"There will be 39 subdivisions up from 33 and 39 Sub-Registrar offices, up from 22. The gazette notification will be issued in 15 days, while they will be fully operationalised by the end of this month. The government has sanctioned a budget of Rs 25 crore for the current financial year," said an official.

According to officials, once the districts are notified, the Public Works Department will carry out the work of identifying locations for mini secretariats, carrying out feasibility studies and floating tenders.

Another official said that the Divisional Commissioner's office will carry out the backend work of updating the software to reflect the new subdivisions and the two new districts.

"The administration must strive to be a single-point contact for service delivery for the citizens. A lot of challenges are faced by people in accessing basic services delivered at the district level due to the offices of various departments being in different buildings," said an official.

A concept of mini secretariat has been envisaged for all districts in a mission mode.

"All these Mini Secretariats will be set up at centralised, easily reachable and accessible to all locations in each of the districts. It would automatically improve coordination, result in public convenience, and enable better supervision and review by the District Magistrates," said the official.

The reorganisation of revenue districts will significantly improve ease of living, speed up service delivery, and ensure seamless coordination across land records, property registration, civic services, and grievance redressal, he added. PTI SLB HIG