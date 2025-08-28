Delhi govt to build library, conserve Prithviraj Chauhan Memorial at Qila Rai Pithora

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Delhi government will build a library at Qila Rai Pithora and take steps to conserve and promote the Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan Memorial so that more people are aware of its historical importance, Art, Culture and Language Minister Kapil Mishra said on Thursday.

Mishra, who visited the site along with local MLA Gajender Singh Yadav, said that while a cultural complex was constructed there in 2002, little has been done since then to utilise or maintain it.

"Today, while the building exists, there are no other activities here. There is a great need for maintenance. We believe this is a very important place in the history of India and Delhi and we will certainly take it forward in this direction," the minister said.

Mishra said ASI officials have already prepared a proposal for the memorial's maintenance and that work will begin soon.

The government, he added, will soon prepare a roadmap to develop the memorial and the cultural complex as a hub of cultural activities. The planned library will be dedicated to the stories of India's brave heroes.

During his visit, Mishra also inspected the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Museum located in the Qutub Institutional Area of Mehrauli, which uses modern technology to showcase the Maratha king's life, struggles, and vision of swaraj. Calling it a matter of pride for Delhi and a source of inspiration for the nation, he urged citizens to visit the museum.

"This magnificent museum is based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His life was one of triumph, struggle, inspiration and Swaraj. The way his journey has been presented here using modern technology is worth seeing and understanding," Mishra said.

He also praised the committee responsible for constructing the memorial and assured full support from the Delhi government for its promotion, publicity, and management.

He added that a national-level inauguration ceremony will be organised in collaboration with the committee to raise awareness about the site.

Qila Rai Pithora, located near south Delhi's Saket, is believed to be the first city of Delhi, built by Rajput King Prithviraj Chauhan in the 12th century. The site, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), includes the ruins of the fort and a statue of the Rajput ruler who once controlled much of north-western India. PTI SHB HIG