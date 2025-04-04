Delhi govt to build road corridor along Sahibi river, hand over 4 key road stretches to NHAI

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The Delhi government has decided to construct a road corridor on both sides along the Sahibi river and hand over four PWD roads to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for expansion and maintenance, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Earlier in the day, it was decided at a high-level coordination committee meeting chaired by Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma that dedicated road corridors will be constructed along both sides of the Sahibi river, from Dhasa to Wasai Darapur, the statement said.

The move will reduce traffic congestion and provide an alternative route to commuters with seamless connectivity to key areas of the city, it added.

Further, the meeting decided to relocate a police outpost near the Dhaula Kuan metro station and create a dedicated slip road from National Highway-48 towards Naraina. This will eliminate a major traffic bottleneck in the area, improving connectivity with the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and Delhi Cantonment areas.

The four key road stretches that will be handed over to the NHAI are -- the Delhi-Rohtak road or NH-10 (a 13.2-km stretch from Peeragarhi to the Tikri border and a 6.8-km stretch from Peeragarhi to Zakhira), NH-2 or Mathura Road (a 7.5-km stretch from Ali village to Ring Road, Ashram Junction) and an 8-km stretch of NH-148A (M G Road), the statement said.

Verma said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Delhi government is committed to transforming the capital's road infrastructure into a world-class, seamless and future-ready network.

The Sahibi river corridor will be a game-changer for the city, offering an alternative traffic route and significantly reducing congestion, he said.

Additionally, the transfer of key road stretches to the NHAI will ensure faster expansion, better maintenance and a more efficient commuting experience for Delhiites, the minister added.

"Our government is working relentlessly to make Delhi a modern, well-connected and congestion-free city, with infrastructure that meets global standards," he said.

The meeting was attended by top officers of various government departments, the NHAI and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). PTI VIT RC