Delhi govt to build Rs 427-crore court complex at Rouse Avenue

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Delhi government on Saturday said it will build a new district court complex at Rouse Avenue here with 55 courtrooms to improve judicial infrastructure in the national capital, according to a statement.

In the meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee, Finance Minister Atishi has approved the project at a cost of Rs 427 crore, it said.

Atishi said that speedy and accessible justice is the fundamental right of every Indian and this is possible only when adequate infrastructure is available in the courts.

At present, there is a huge burden of pending cases on judges and courts across the country, due to which there is unnecessary delay in the disposal of cases. In such a situation, it is the commitment of the Kejriwal government to provide adequate judicial infrastructure in the city, she added.

In this direction, 55 courtrooms will be built in the new District Court Complex at Rouse Avenue, which will prove to be very important in strengthening the judicial system in Delhi, Atishi stated.

"This is a very important project towards increasing the judicial infrastructure of Delhi and after its completion, it will be of great help in disposal of judicial cases quickly. In this project, better public facilities will also be created keeping in mind the convenience of judges, lawyers and citizens," the finance minister said.

The proposed district court will have two blocks. Block A will be 11-storey, including three basements and ground floor; 55 courtrooms will be built in it. Block B will have 17 storeys, including three basements and ground floor; the building will have 815 lawyer chambers, the statement said.

Both building blocks will be connected by a skywalk. The new court complex will be equipped with all the modern facilities, including library, basement parking, conference room, judicial office, it stated.

Atishi has ordered the departments concerned to prepare a detailed timeline of the project and work towards completing it quickly, the release added. PTI NIT RPA