Delhi govt to celebrate Handloom Day to promote traditional craftsmanship: CM Gupta

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the Delhi government will celebrate Handloom Day on August 7 to promote the country's traditional craftsmanship on the global stage.

Addressing a gathering of branding and supply chain experts at the Global Outreach Summit held at Bharat Mandapam here, Gupta said that India has become a symbol of self-reliance, innovation and global cooperation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"The Indian brands are now competing in the global market and establishing their unique identity," she later said in a post on X.

The chief minister said that the younger generation should adopt the Indian brands with pride and confidence, adding ‘Made in India’ is not just a tag but a symbol of the country's culture, craftsmanship and self-reliance.

"The Delhi government is taking this vision forward by celebrating ‘Handloom Day’ on August 7 so that India’s traditional handloom products can soar to new heights on the international stage," she said.

Gupta cited steps taken by her government to enable women to work in night shifts in Delhi under a safe environment as well as ensuring "business-friendly, transparent and convenient" conditions as priorities. PTI VIT AS AS