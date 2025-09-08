Delhi govt to celebrate 'Phoolwalon Ki Sair' festival from November 2 to 8

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Delhi government will celebrate 'Phoolwalon Ki Sair' from November 2-8 across various parts of the city. This festival, an integral part of Delhi's heritage and identity, reflecting the city's rich 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb,' will feature cultural processions and performances, among a host of other programmes.

This was announced by the Delhi minister of Art, Culture and Languages, Kapil Mishra, during a meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday, in which officials of the Revenue Department, Delhi Waqf Board and Anjuman Sair-e-Gul Faroshan Society were present at the meeting.

Mishra said the government is committed to reviving the centuries-old tradition and directed all departments to participate and prepare plans in this regard.

The festival will feature cultural processions, qawwali performances, folk music, historical presentations and exhibitions of traditional fans. Artists and social workers from across Delhi are expected to take part in the celebrations, as per a statement.

The 'Phoolwalon Ki Sair' festival stands as a symbol of harmony between Hindu and Muslim communities, where floral offerings have been exchanged for generations as a mark of respect and shared cultural pride, it added. PTI SHB SHB AMJ AMJ