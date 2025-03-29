Delhi govt to celebrate Utkal Divas in grand manner: Rekha Gupta

Bhubaneswar, Mar 29 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that her government will celebrate the upcoming 'Utkal Divas' (Odisha Day) in a grand manner in the national capital.

Utkal Divas, also known as Odisha Day, is celebrated on April 1 every year to commemorate the formation of the state of Odisha. On this day in 1936, Odisha was carved out as a separate province from the Bihar and Orissa province under British rule, based on linguistic identity.

While extending greetings to the Odia people here and those living in Delhi on upcoming Utkal Divas on April 1, Gupta said, "This time, the Delhi government will celebrate the Odisha Day with much fanfare in the national capital." She said Odia families residing in the national capital are working hard for the development of Delhi. "I would like to say that they are an integral part of Delhi and I assure them that the government of Delhi always stands by them and the government is committed to work for their development," Gupta said.

Gupta met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday. "Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan today," Odisha CMO said in a post on X.

The Delhi CM visited Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on Saturday accompanied by Puri MP Sambit Patra, Odisha Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandran and offered prayers to the deities.

"Jai Jagannath, I had the opportunity to have the darshan of Lord Jagannath at Puri Temple. I prayed to Mahaprabhu that under the leadership of Modi Ji, Delhi and the country should reach new heights of development and this path should always remain clear," Gupta told reporters outside the 12th-century shrine.

"I am visiting Puri Jagannath Dham for the first time after assuming the office of Chief Minister in Delhi. On the occasion of 'Amavasya'," she said.

The Delhi chief minister is on a two-day visit to Odisha.

On Friday the Delhi CM paid tributes to veteran BJP leader and former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan on the departed leader's 12th Day ritual.

"Today in Bhubaneswar, I paid floral tributes to the father of Union Minister @dpradhanbjp, former Union minister Late Debendra Pradhan ji, at a tribute meeting. Remembering his invaluable contribution to the development of the country, I prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti," Gupta said in a post on X on Friday. PTI AAM AAM RG