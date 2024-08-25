Delhi govt to come up with plan to solve parking woes

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The Delhi government will soon be issuing directions to solve the parking situation in the national capital with provisions for user needs, including pedestrians, and emergency vehicles, officials said.

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena recently held a meeting with the transport and other departments and issued directions to decongest the national capital.

The directions include finalising area-specific parking plans, or APPs, and prioritising users' needs in future parking plans, such as those of pedestrians, cyclists, differently-abled access, emergency vehicles, public transit, and parking needs for schools and other public institutions.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi had earlier prepared plans for at least 17 colonies and submitted them to the city's transport department.

Out of these only four were approved and of them, two could be implemented in the Lajpat Nagar area, an official said.

The Delhi Maintenance and Management of Parking Places Rules were notified by the government around two years ago.

They have provisions for having "peak" and "non-peak" pricing, an increase of charges during the implementation of GRAP and use of the latest technology for parking spaces.