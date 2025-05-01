Delhi govt to conduct annual health check-up of workers and their family: CM Gupta

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The Delhi government will conduct the annual health check up of workers and their family members and come up with a notification to fix midday to 3 pm time period as as rest hours for them, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

Addressing a programme to felicitate workers on the International Labour Day, she said the BJP government is committed to ensuring better life for people who come to Delhi for livelihood and better health and education.

Highlighting various initiatives undertaken by her government in the past two months after coming to power in Delhi, Gupta said the scheme for health check up will include all workers and their families.

The Delhi government will also ensure that the workers are provided rest from 12 noon to 3 pm when the day is intensely warm, and bring out a notification for it, she said.

The BJP government in Delhi has already started implementing schemes such as Ayushman Bharat for health insurance, Vay Vandana Yojana for elderly aged 70 and above, Atal canteen for food and Palna centres for children that will directly benefit the workers, she added.