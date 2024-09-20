Delhi govt to conduct psychological tests on selected children to identify gifted students

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Around 6,000 children have been selected from all government schools in Delhi from classes six and nine based on their academic performances for psychological testing to identify gifted students under "Project Abhishikt", an official said on Friday.

According to the official, the first round of testing, the Culture Fair Intelligence Test (CFIT), which assesses intellectual ability non-verbally, is scheduled to be conducted on selected students on September 28.

"Students who score above 80 per cent in the CFIT test will be further taken for a second round of testing -- the Intelligence Quotient (IQ) test," the official said.

Further, students who pass the IQ test will be transferred to 15 specially designated schools in different districts of Delhi where they will receive specialised theoretical and practical learning, the official stated.

These students will be taught various subjects based on the NCERT curriculum, including English, Hindi, Mathematics, Natural Sciences, Domestic Sciences, Social Studies, Computer Science, Physical Education, Sanskrit, and Fine Arts, he told PTI.

The Delhi government will conduct two intelligence tests under "Project Abhishikt" to identify "gifted children", including the specially-abled, studying at its schools and hone their potential through a specialised curriculum.

The official said these students would also receive additional resources, including free materials for science experiments, museum visits, field trips and village tours. To enhance their writing skill, students would be assigned projects related to their trips.

Additionally, through various field activities, the project seeks to broaden the students' mindset, focusing on communication, life exposure, and skill development, he shared.

"By taking them to local markets and nearby places, assigning tasks like purchasing vegetables or fruits, and encouraging interaction with different people, we hope to help these students 'open up' and reach their full potential," the official explained.

Their teachers have got special training for the purpose and an advanced curriculum has been developed for them, he said.

The official added that the project aims to explore the untapped potential of students who are a cut above the rest. PTI SHB SHB NSD NSD