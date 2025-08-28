Delhi govt to conserve Prithviraj Chauhan Memorial: Minister Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Delhi government will take steps to conserve and promote Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan Memorial at Qila Rai Pithora in Mehrauli so that more people are aware of its historical importance, said Minister Kapil Mishra on Thursday.

Art, Culture and Language Minister Mishra, who visited the memorial, said that while a cultural complex was constructed at the site in 2002, little has been done since then to utilise the space or maintain it.

"Today, while the building exists, there are no other activities here. There is a great need for maintenance. We believe this is a very important place in the history of India and Delhi, and we will certainly take it forward in this direction," Mishra said.

The minister also visited the museum dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mehrauli, which uses modern technology to depict the Maratha king's life, struggles and vision of swaraj.

He was accompanied by local MLA Gajender Singh Yadav.

Qila Rai Pithora, located near south Delhi's Saket, is believed to be the first city of Delhi built by Rajput King Prithviraj Chauhan in the 12th century. The ruins of Qila Rai Pithora comes under the jurisdiction of ASI.

The statue at the site stands as a tribute to the ruler who once controlled much of north-western India.