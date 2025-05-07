Delhi govt to constitute unit to monitor Yamuna cleaning efforts

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Urban Development Department of the Delhi government plans to constitute a project management unit for timely and efficient completion of works for cleaning the Yamuna related to the Delhi Jal Board.

As part of efforts to clean the river, the mainstay of BJP's assembly poll campaign, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta last week gave a nod to installing 27 decentralised sewage treatment plants, extending sewer lines to all unauthorised colonies and setting up a new 10 MGD STP and a pump station at Delhi Gate.

According to officials, the project management unit with officials of the urban development and finance department as members would oversee the river cleaning projects and ensure that there is no cost-escalation or missed deadlines.

"The Urban Development Department shall constitute a Project Management Unit for the entire project," says the minutes of the expenditure and finance committee meeting.

The DJB also plans to hire a private agency to operate and maintain sewage treatment plants for the next 10 years. The entire cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 3,104 crore, funds for which have been approved by the government.

The sewage of 416 unauthorised colonies and 115 villages empties into the Yamuna through open drains, resulting in unhygienic conditions on these streets and river pollution, stated the minutes of the expenditure and finance committee meeting.

Currently, the DJB is unable to treat the entire amount of sewage generated by the city. So to increase its overall sewage treatment capacity, several sewage treatment plants are being enhanced and new ones are being built.

According to the board's officials, these projects will cater to around 35 lakh people residing in Outer Delhi areas such as Najafgarh, Chattarpur, Matiala, Bijwasan, Mundka and Narela. PTI SSM MHS NSD NSD