Delhi govt to deploy 1000 GPS enabled water tankers: Parvesh Verma

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Water Minister Parvesh Verma on Friday said the Delhi government will deploy 1,000 GPS-enabled water tankers across the capital to boost supply in view of the summer season.

The minister said the tankers will be flagged off to their destinations from Nirankari Ground in Burari on Sunday.

This initiative aims to ensure timely and transparent delivery of water to areas where piped supply is unavailable or unreliable, he added.

Verma said the Delhi government is "working with complete dedication" to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's "vision of water for all on time".

"This initiative is not just about delivering water. It's about bringing transparency, accountability and dignity to every citizen, who depends on us for this essential service," he added.

The tankers will be dispatched from Nirankari Ground in Burari and will be monitored in real-time through a newly established Command Center.

"The state-of-the-art facility will track each tanker's movement, delivery times and speed, allowing authorities to ensure that water reaches the intended destinations efficiently," said a government statement.

The GPS-enabled tankers are part of a broader strategy by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to modernize the city's water distribution infrastructure.

In addition to improving supply, the plan includes strict monitoring of water theft, misuse and uneven distribution.

"With this rollout, the Delhi government aims to ensure that every colony, settlement and neighbourhood has access to clean and timely water - one tanker at a time," the statement added.